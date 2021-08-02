3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
Biomx
The Trade: Biomx Inc (NYSE: PHGE) Director Paul J Sekhri acquired a total of 12500 shares shares at an average price of $4.00. The insider spent $50,000.00 to buy those shares.
What’s Happening: BiomX, last week, reported a $15 million registered direct offering. The company’s shares gained over 14% during the previous five days.
What Biomx Does: BiomX Inc is a clinical stage microbiome company based in Israel.
Energous
The Trade: Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of Engineering Cesar Johnston acquired a total of 51297 shares. The insider also disposed a total of 25690 shares at an average price of $2.35.
What’s Happening: Energous, last week, reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter.
What Energous Does: Energous Corp, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a development stage technology company.
Ault Global
The Trade: Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) Executive Chairman Milton C. Ault III acquired a total of 10000 shares shares at an average price of $2.29. The insider spent $22,898.00 to buy those shares.
What’s Happening: Ault Global recently reported adjournment of annual shareholder meeting due to lack of quorum.
What Ault Global Does: Ault Global is a diversified holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in commercial and defense solutions, commercial lending and advanced textile technology.
