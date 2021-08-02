Why Vaxart's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRT) is trading higher Monday morning after the company announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared its Investigational New Drug application for an S-only oral tablet SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate.
"This is great news because it allows us to move forward with our first S-only vaccine construct. As we said at the end of the first quarter, we will explore multiple S-only constructs in clinical trials alongside the S+N construct that has already completed its Phase I trial," said Andrei Floroiu, CEO of Vaxart.
The Phase II clinical trial with the S-only construct is expected to start in the second half of 2021.
Vaxart Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development of oral recombinant vaccines to protect against a wide range of infectious diseases.
Price Action: Vaxart has traded as high as $24.90 and as low as $3.50 over a 52-week period.
At last check Monday, the stock was up 13.60% at $8.17.
