This Week's Scheduled IPOs

With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set of companies looking to make an impact through their public offerings. According to Benzinga Pro, these enticing companies are scheduled to trade publicly this week.

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) will be trading publicly starting on 2021-08-05. The company's price band is set between $15.0 and $17.0 with an insider lock-up period of 180 days. Weber Inc will be offering 46,870,000 shares at a per-share value of $16.0.

(NYSE:CDRE) becomes publicly listed starting on 2021-08-05. The company has a price range set between $16.0 and $19.0 with a 180-day lockup period. CADRE HOLDINGS, INC will be offering 7,143,000 shares at a per-share value of $17.5.

(NASDAQ:EWCZ) becomes publicly listed starting on 2021-08-05. The company has a price range set between $15.0 and $18.0 with a 180-day lockup period. European Wax Center, Inc. will be offering 10,600,000 shares at a per-share value of $16.5.

(NYSE:BBCO) will be trading publicly starting on 2021-08-04. The company's price band is set between $15.0 and $17.0 with an insider lock-up period of 180 days. The Better Being Co will be offering 12,500,000 shares at a per-share value of $16.0.

(NYSE:BBCO) will be trading publicly starting on 2021-08-04. The company's price band is set between $15.0 and $17.0 with an insider lock-up period of 180 days. The Better Being Co will be offering 12,500,000 shares at a per-share value of $16.0. ELICIO THERAPEUTICS, INC (NASDAQ:ELTX) will be trading publicly starting on 2021-08-02. The company's price band is set between $12.0 and $14.0 with an insider lock-up period of 180 days. ELICIO THERAPEUTICS, INC will be offering 3,077,000 shares at a per-share value of $13.0.

Breaking Down IPOs

An initial public offering, or IPO, is the transitional process of a private company deciding to go public and offer shares to investors on an exchange. Typically, IPOs offer companies the ability to build capital. Before a company becomes publicly listed, it must meet SEC requirements and work with investment banks through audits to determine pricing, offering date, and other important data points before the offering.

Companies and investment banks will work to establish a price range that the stock is expected to sell between. This is known as an offering range. Once a company goes public, its stock comes with an opening price. The insider lock-up period is usually a set number of days after an IPO where company insiders, or employees with a 10% or higher stake in their company, cannot sell shares.