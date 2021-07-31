 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon Needs to Invest Billions In Warehouse System To Keep Up With Demand: Reuters

Michael Cohen , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 31, 2021 4:38pm   Comments
Share:
Amazon Needs to Invest Billions In Warehouse System To Keep Up With Demand: Reuters

What happened: A new report indicates Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) needs to invest billions of dollars into the expansion of its warehouse and delivery system to keep up with consumer demand. Reuters reports the online retailer is running out of space and available labor.

Amazon has almost doubled its network of warehouses in an 18 month period, although more investments are being planned.

Why it’s important: Amazon is “running out of labor,” according to Andrea Leigh, vice president at e-commerce optimization firm Ideoclick, who formerly worked at the company. A job posting for employees for an Amazon warehouse in Montgomery NY, 60 miles northwest of New York City, was offering a $3,000 bonus for recruits to begin working before July 1.

The company currently employs 1,335,00 full and part-time workers.

What’s next: Amazon is set to add 517 facilities to its global distribution network in the years ahead, that’s 176 million additional square feet being added to 402 million square feet the company currently utilizes, according to logistics consultancy MWPVL International.

Over the past 12 months Amazon has increased capital expenditures and equipment leases by 74% to $54.5 billion.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For July 30
Amazon, eBay Fall Sharply As The QQQ Closes Lower Friday
Michael Saylor On MicroStrategy And The Bitcoin Effect
This E-Commerce Company Has a Better 5-Year Return Than Amazon And Walmart
9 Amazon Analysts Break Down Q2 Earnings: 'Comps Tougher Than Expected'
Could Walmart Become The Next Tech Giant?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com