Diana Shipping Inks Supplemental Agreement With Nordea Bank
- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) has signed a supplemental agreement to the existing secured loan agreement with Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Norge.
- The agreement extends by two years the repayment of the existing secured loan facility from March 2022 to March 2024 and increases the loan facility by $460 thousand. All other terms remain the same.
- Diana Shipping’s fleet currently consists of 36 dry bulk vessels. The Company also expects to take delivery of one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel by the end of February 2022.
- The present combined carrying capacity of the fleet is approximately 4.6 million dwt, with a weighted average age of 10.37 years.
- Price action: DSX shares are trading lower by 0.46% at $4.37 on the last check Friday.
