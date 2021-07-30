 Skip to main content

Diana Shipping Inks Supplemental Agreement With Nordea Bank

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 3:13pm   Comments
  • Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSXhas signed a supplemental agreement to the existing secured loan agreement with Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Norge.
  • The agreement extends by two years the repayment of the existing secured loan facility from March 2022 to March 2024 and increases the loan facility by $460 thousand. All other terms remain the same.
  • Diana Shipping’s fleet currently consists of 36 dry bulk vessels. The Company also expects to take delivery of one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel by the end of February 2022. 
  • The present combined carrying capacity of the fleet is approximately 4.6 million dwt, with a weighted average age of 10.37 years.
  • Price action: DSX shares are trading lower by 0.46% at $4.37 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap

