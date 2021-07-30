JMP Securities Downgrades Proofpoint To Market Perform Over Thoma Bravo Takeover
- JMP Securities analyst Erik Suppiger downgraded Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ: PFPT) to Market Perform from Outperform without a price target post the Q2 results.
- The company is suspending guidance for the remainder of the year in light of the pending Thoma Bravo transaction set to close in Q3, Suppiger notes.
- The likelihood of the acquisition by Thoma Bravo is very high, as per the analyst.
- Price action: PFPT shares closed at $174.63 on Thursday.
Latest Ratings for PFPT
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2021
|JMP Securities
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Market Perform
|May 2021
|Baird
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Neutral
|Apr 2021
|Monness, Crespi, Hardt
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
