JMP Securities Downgrades Proofpoint To Market Perform Over Thoma Bravo Takeover
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 8:40am   Comments
  • JMP Securities analyst Erik Suppiger downgraded Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ: PFPT) to Market Perform from Outperform without a price target post the Q2 results
  • The company is suspending guidance for the remainder of the year in light of the pending Thoma Bravo transaction set to close in Q3, Suppiger notes. 
  • The likelihood of the acquisition by Thoma Bravo is very high, as per the analyst. 
  • Price action: PFPT shares closed at $174.63 on Thursday.

Latest Ratings for PFPT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021JMP SecuritiesDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
May 2021BairdDowngradesOutperformNeutral
Apr 2021Monness, Crespi, HardtDowngradesBuyNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for PFPT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: BriefsNews Downgrades Analyst Ratings Tech

