Riskified Raises $363M Via IPO At $21 Per Share, Trading Begins Today
- Fraud management platform Riskified Ltd (NYSE: RSKD) priced 17.5 million shares at $21 per share in its initial public offering.
- Riskified offered 17.3 million shares, and one of its existing shareholders sold 0.2 million shares.
- The company had expected to price the IPO at $18 to $20 per share.
- The estimated gross proceeds are $363.3 million. It will not receive any proceeds from the share sale by the selling shareholder.
- The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 2.6 million.
- Riskified's shares are likely to begin trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "RSKD" today.
