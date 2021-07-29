 Skip to main content

Riskified Raises $363M Via IPO At $21 Per Share, Trading Begins Today
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 6:32am   Comments
  • Fraud management platform Riskified Ltd (NYSE: RSKD) priced 17.5 million shares at $21 per share in its initial public offering
  • Riskified offered 17.3 million shares, and one of its existing shareholders sold 0.2 million shares.
  • The company had expected to price the IPO at $18 to $20 per share.
  • The estimated gross proceeds are $363.3 million. It will not receive any proceeds from the share sale by the selling shareholder.
  • The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 2.6 million.
  • Riskified's shares are likely to begin trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "RSKD" today.

