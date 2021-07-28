 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Asensus Surgical Stock Gains On FDA Approval For Articulating Instruments For Its Surgical System

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 10:58am   Comments
Share:
Asensus Surgical Stock Gains On FDA Approval For Articulating Instruments For Its Surgical System

Asensus Surgical Inc (NYSE: ASXChas received FDA 510(k) clearance for 5 mm diameter articulating instruments, adding to the Senhance Surgical System technology platform. 

  • Articulating instruments offer better access to difficult-to-reach areas of the anatomy by providing two additional degrees of freedom. 
  • These instruments have previously received CE Mark for use in the European Union.
  • Asensus' Senhance Surgical System is a digital laparoscopic platform that leverages augmented intelligence. 
  • Articulating instruments are the latest addition to the Senhance Surgical System, further enhancing surgical performance with robotic precision.
  • Price Action: ASXC shares are up 8.56% at $2.35 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ASXC)

54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Asensus Surgical Files For FDA Nod For Additional Capabilities Of Laparoscopy System
62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com