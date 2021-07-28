Asensus Surgical Stock Gains On FDA Approval For Articulating Instruments For Its Surgical System
Asensus Surgical Inc (NYSE: ASXC) has received FDA 510(k) clearance for 5 mm diameter articulating instruments, adding to the Senhance Surgical System technology platform.
- Articulating instruments offer better access to difficult-to-reach areas of the anatomy by providing two additional degrees of freedom.
- These instruments have previously received CE Mark for use in the European Union.
- Asensus' Senhance Surgical System is a digital laparoscopic platform that leverages augmented intelligence.
- Articulating instruments are the latest addition to the Senhance Surgical System, further enhancing surgical performance with robotic precision.
- Price Action: ASXC shares are up 8.56% at $2.35 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
