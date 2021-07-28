Snap One Prices IPO At Lower End Of Estimated Range, Trading Begins Today
- Smart living products, services, and software provider Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SNPO) priced 13.85 million shares at $18 per share in its initial public offering.
- It had expected to price its IPO at $18 to $21 per share.
- The estimated gross proceeds are $249.3 million.
- Shares of Snap One are likely to begin trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SNPO" today.
- The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to additional 2.1 million shares.
- The offering proceeds will be used to repay a portion of the term loan under its credit agreement plus accrued interest thereon and general corporate purposes.
