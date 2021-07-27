Accenture Federal Services Scoops $729M US Army ERP Contract
- Accenture PLC (NYSE: ACN) subsidiary Accenture Federal Services (AFS) wins a six-year $729 million contract to help the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM) transform multiple enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems into a single, consolidated model to improve efficiency, enhance readiness, and reduce costs.
- AFS will support the Army Shared Services Center (SSC) with organizational change management, agile development, and quality assurance, among other capability support functions.
- AFS has supported the Army on other advanced technology initiatives, including a cloud-based payroll and accounting project.
- Price action: ACN shares traded lower by 0.08% at $318.71 on the last check Tuesday.
