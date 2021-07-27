 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alibaba Could Reenter Music Streaming After Tencent Stripped Of Exclusive Rights: What You Need To Know
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 11:45am   Comments
Share:
Alibaba Could Reenter Music Streaming After Tencent Stripped Of Exclusive Rights: What You Need To Know

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is reportedly seeking to plunge into music streaming once again after announcing its decision to close down its Xiami Music streaming platform earlier this year.

What Happened: After Chinese regulators forced Chinese technology conglomerate Tencent Holdings Limited (Pink: TCEHY) to give up exclusive music licensing deals, Alibaba has sprung into action, the South China Morning Post reported.

A subsidiary of Alibaba has applied for a number of trademarks, beginning in June, for Xiami music streaming service, the report said. The categories under which the company has made the filings include concert production, ticketing and music publishing, the report added.

Over the weekend, Tencent was slapped with a 500,000-yuan ($76,865) fine and was also asked to end its exclusive music licensing deals with global record labels within 30 days.

Related Link: Alibaba Analyst Says Regulatory Environment 'Challenging,' But Worst Is Over

Why It's Important: Xiami, which was operational for about 12 years, was shuttered in February due to the emergence of Tencent as a Goliath in the industry. Tencent's dominance was helped by its 2016 acquisition of a majority stake in China Music Group, which had a plethora of exclusive music deals.

Tencent, with the aid of China Music Group, reportedly controlled about 75% of China's music streaming market in 2017.

With regulators circling around Alibaba's financial side of business, the company could operate with some freedom in the music streaming industry.

At last check, Alibaba shares were down 5.55% at $181.11. 

Related Link: HOW TO BUY TENCENT

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 27, 2021
Nio, Alibaba, JD Crash In Pre-Market, Hong Kong As Analyst Says Expect US-China Relations To Remain Turbulent For 'Some Time'
Cathie Wood Further Trims Stakes In Alibaba, JD, Pinduoduo Amid Heightened Concerns Over US-China Relations
Tesla Talk Of The Town For WallStreetBets As Elon Musk Company Posts Record Profit; Alibaba, Apple, AMD, AMC Other Top Trends
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Alibaba
Rep. Blake Moore Fined For Undisclosed Stock Transactions: What He Bought, What Investors Should Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Music streamingNews Global Movers Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com