IBM And University Of Tokyo Debut Japan's Most Powerful Quantum Computer

IBM (NYSE: IBM) and the University of Tokyo have unveiled the IBM Quantum System One, which is being presented as Japan's most powerful quantum computer.

What Happened: IBM and the university formed a partnership in 2019 to accelerate Japanese quantum computing research and development. In 2020, they started the Quantum Innovation Initiative Consortium that brought together technology-focused talent from Japan’s leading universities, corporations and research associations.

According to a press statement, the IBM Quantum System One provides “access to repeatable and predictable performance from high-quality qubits and high precision control electronics, with quantum resources tightly coupled with classical processing so that users can securely run algorithms requiring repetition of quantum circuits on the cloud.”

The IBM Quantum System One will be used by researchers at Japan’s scientific institutions and businesses in Japan, with access administered by the University of Tokyo.

What Else Happened: The University of Tokyo device is the second system to be built by the Armonk, New York-headquartered company outside the United States, following the recent installation of an IBM Quantum System One administered by Fraunhofer Gesellschaft, a scientific research institution headquartered in Munich, Germany.

Over the past year, IBM announced partnerships with the Cleveland Clinic, the U.K.'s Science and Technologies Facilities Council and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign that will focus on quantum information science and technology.

"IBM is committed to the growth of the global quantum ecosystem and fostering collaboration between different research communities," said Dario Gil, senior vice president and director of IBM Research.

Photo: IBM and the University of Tokyo.