EXCLUSIVE: Southern Eagle To Distribute Splash Beverage's SALT Tequila On Florida's Treasure Coast

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE: SBEV) announced Tuesday that Southern Eagle Distributing will market and distribute SALT Tequila to more than 2,000 retailers in Florida’s Treasure Coast market this summer.

About The Drink: SALT Tequila is a naturally flavored 100% Blanco agave tequila that is grown, distilled, and bottled in the Jalisco, Mexico region. The product is offered in berry, citrus and salted chocolate flavors.

According to Splash Beverage, SALT Tequila is believed to be the first agave 80-proof flavored tequila on the market.

See Also: Option Basics - Buying and Selling Calls

About The Distributor: Southern Eagle is an Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) distributor owned by Peter Busch, a descendant of Anheuser-Busch founder Adolphus Busch. Southern Eagle’s 130,000-square-foot facility houses notable brands including Copa di Vino, Budweiser, Corona and Modelo, and the company has a 150-person workforce.

“SALT, a highly appealing brand serving one of the fastest-growing segments in spirits, will enhance Southern Eagle’s portfolio of over 700 alcoholic and non-alcoholic SKUs and we’re pleased to expand our business relationship with them,” said Robert Nistico, CEO of Splash.

Photo: Splash Beverage Group.