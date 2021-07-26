 Skip to main content

Parsons Leads $953M Ceiling Effort To Protect US Air Force Air Bases

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 2:40pm   Comments
Parsons Leads $953M Ceiling Effort To Protect US Air Force Air Bases
  • Parsons Corp (NYSE: PSN) to lead an industry team to design, mature, procure, integrate, operate, and maintain Air Base Air Defense (ABAD) systems across the European and African continent areas of responsibility for the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa.
  • The Parsons team will develop an all-domain system comprised of commercial off-the-shelf and government off-the-shelf software and hardware technologies with an integrated design to protect existing and future airbases.
  • The 10-year, $953 million IDIQ effort is to be performed at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.
  • The Parsons-led ABAD team includes Leidos, Science Applications International Corp (SAIC), SRC, Inc., Stellar Solutions, CUBRC, Darkblade, Leonardo, ELTA North America, Capstone Research, and Black River Systems.
  • Price action: PSN shares trading lower by 0.64% at $38.99 on the last check Monday.

