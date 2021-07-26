Vuzix, MPH Group Forge Distribution Agreement, MPH Orders Vuzix Smart Glasses
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) inked a distribution agreement with U.K. distribution company MPH Group. Vuzix has also received a volume purchase order from MPH for Vuzix Smart Glasses for immediate delivery.
- The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- MPH distributes game-changing and highly immersive technologies that involve augmented reality, virtual reality, and IoT (Internet of Things) solutions.
- The distribution agreement with MPH will help further strengthen Vuzix's presence in Europe and the U.K. geographies, Vuzix CEO Paul Travers stated.
- Price action: VUZI shares traded lower by 0.42% at $14.31 on the last check Monday.
