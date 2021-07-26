Comtech Telecommunications Bags Arizona's $35.8M NG911 Contract
- Comtech Telecommunications Corp (NASDAQ: CMTL) won a multi-year statewide contract valued at $35.8 million to design, deploy, and operate Next Generation 911 (NG911) services for the State of Arizona. Excluding the multi-year contract extension option, the contract is worth $23.5 million.
- The contract includes implementing Comtech's NG911 solutions to provide citizens with advanced communication capabilities when calling for emergency services, like police, fire, and emergency medical services.
- Price action: CMTL shares traded higher by 4.82% at $24.37 on the last check Monday.
