B&W Bags $11M Contracts In Asia-Pacific For Power Plant Emissions Control
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE: BW) has secured two contracts worth more than $11 million to design and supply advanced technologies to achieve reduced emissions and generate cleaner energy at a power plant in Asia.
- B&W will upgrade the plant's existing combustion equipment, supplying a B&W AireJet low-NOx combustion system and other equipment to improve emissions and efficiency.
- "As we continue to expand our business in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as other regions globally, we're seeing an increasing number of significant opportunities to help customers reduce emissions from thermal plants," said B&W COO Jimmy Morgan.
- Price action: BW shares are trading higher by 0.59% at $6.85 on the last check Monday.
