B&W Bags $11M Contracts In Asia-Pacific For Power Plant Emissions Control

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 12:14pm   Comments
  • Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE: BW) has secured two contracts worth more than $11 million to design and supply advanced technologies to achieve reduced emissions and generate cleaner energy at a power plant in Asia.
  • B&W will upgrade the plant's existing combustion equipment, supplying a B&W AireJet low-NOx combustion system and other equipment to improve emissions and efficiency.
  • "As we continue to expand our business in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as other regions globally, we're seeing an increasing number of significant opportunities to help customers reduce emissions from thermal plants," said B&W COO Jimmy Morgan.
  • Price action: BW shares are trading higher by 0.59% at $6.85 on the last check Monday.

