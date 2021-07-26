Tesla Has A Team Dedicated To Hunting Social Media Complaints Against Solar Power Division, Elon Musk: Report

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA)’s solar power unit Tesla Energy has a team dedicated to hunting for complaints on social media, Business Insider reported on Sunday, citing two former employees.

What Happened: The social media team of more than 20 employees is tasked with scanning the social media and reviews websites for customer complaints.

Besides resolving complaints, the team tries to get customers to delete their posts, as per Insider.

A separate team of nine also looks specifically for posts aimed at CEO Elon Musk, the Insider report noted.

Why It Matters: The report, citing a former manager, noted posting the complaint on social media was sometimes a faster way to get issues addressed. A Tesla Energy customer claims the company ghosted him for weeks after he complained on Twitter but nobody from the company asked him to take the tweet down.

Earlier this year, Tesla started offering free Powerwall batteries to consumers who suffered huge price increases on solar roof installations that were already under contracts.

Price Action: Tesla shares traded marginally lower in the pre-market session on Monday at $643.

