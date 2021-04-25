Tesla Offers Free Powerwalls To Customers Who Suffered Steep Price Hikes On Solar Roof Tiles

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is starting to offer free Powerwall batteries to consumers who suffered huge price increases on solar roof installations that were already under contracts, Electrek reported Saturday.

What Happened: Several prospective buyers of the Tesla solar roof who received the price increase last month confirmed that the Elon Musk-led company has contacted them to offer a free Powerwall when they proceed with their solar roof installations, according to the report.

These customers had reportedly received price hikes between $9,000 and $12,000, which is not on the highest side of the price increase spectrum experienced by customers.

Tesla was listing the Powerwall at $7,500 before it recently stopped selling the battery without it being attached to a solar roof or solar panel project.

Why It Matters: It was reported earlier this month that Tesla was facing the prospects of legal action from customers after having sharply increased the price of solar roofs by, as much as, 30% even for customers who had signed installation contracts over a year ago.

Tesla’s offer of free Powerwalls is dubbed part of its efforts to address complaints from customers who criticized the steep price hike as it did not seem to track accurately with either Tesla’s roof complexity factor or a recent price spike in construction materials.

Tesla has also been slow with solar roof installations and customers have urged the Palo Alto-based company to improve its sales and customer service.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed almost 1.4% higher on Friday at $729.40.

