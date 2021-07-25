 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

2021 Tokyo Olympic Athletes Not Sharing in Wealth Generated By Worldwide Event

Michael Cohen , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 25, 2021 12:54pm   Comments
Share:
2021 Tokyo Olympic Athletes Not Sharing in Wealth Generated By Worldwide Event

What happened: Billions of dollars are being invested in the 2021 Olympic Games underway in Tokyo, although very little of that money is making it to the athletes competing in the events. This year’s 11,000 Olympic athletes, including 600 on Team USA’s Olympic roster, are not sharing in the wealth.

According to USA Today, track and field competitors receive up to $1,000 a month, while weightlifters get a stipend ranging from $750 to $4,000. VOX reports that for athletes who win, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee provides $37,500 to gold medalists, $22,500 to silver medalists, and $15,000 to bronze.
 

Why it’s important: NBC and its parent company Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) has paid $7.7 Billion for the rights to broadcast the Olympics through 2032, with $1.25 billion in ads already sold for the Tokyo Games. Meanwhile, the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which runs the Olympic Games, is expected to generate $3 billion to $4 billion from television rights of the delayed 2020 Olympics.
 

What’s next: The IOC’s Rule 40 limits how athletes can use their names and images during the Olympics without the committee’s permission. In 2012, London Olympians created the #WeDemandChange campaign to protest the rule, which was slightly relaxed ahead of the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

US organizers have started a pilot program to provide a new marketing platform aimed at helping athletes earn money. Some experts believe athletes hiring agents might help increase compensation, or entering into a collective bargaining agreement to establish a base rate for appearing in advertisements.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CMCSA)

How Many Medals Could USA Olympics Team Win At The 2020 Tokyo Olympics?
#FollowFriday, Tokyo Olympics Edition: Top Athletes And Accounts To Follow On Twitter
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Roku Nears All-Time Highs
Who Wins When The Olympics Come Around? Not The Local Economy
WWE To Broadcast SummerSlam In Movie Theater Presentation
Snapchat Scores Exclusive Olympics Content In NBC Deal — Could It Replicate Previous Run's Success?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com