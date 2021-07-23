3 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Moderna

The Trade: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) CEO Bancel Stephane sold a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $318.50. The insider received $3,185,000 as a result of the transaction.

What's Happening: The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion recommending the approval of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine (Spikevax) for use in adolescents 12 years of age and older. The company's stock gained over 5% in today's session.

What Moderna Does: Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech company, whose COVID-19 vaccine was authorized in the United States in December 2020.

Morningstar

The Trade: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ: MORN) Executive Chairman Joseph D Mansueto disposed a total of 8,760 shares at an average price of $252.83.

What's Happening: Morningstar is all set to release quarterly earnings on July 28, 2021. The company's shares rose around 1% over the past five days.

What Morningstar Does: Morningstar is a provider of independent investment research to financial advisers, asset managers, and investors.

Netgear

The Trade: Netgear Inc (NASDAQ: NTGR) CTO Mark Merrill sold a total of 4,500 shares at an average price of $36.85. The insider received $165,830 from selling those shares.

What's Happening: The company's stock has lost almost 11% year to date.

What Netgear Does: Netgear is a computer networking company based in San Jose, California.