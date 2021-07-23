Luxfer Inks Multi-Million Pound Supply Partnership With Octopus Hydrogen
- Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) operating company Luxfer Gas Cylinders collaborated with Octopus Hydrogen, a subsidiary of green energy tech pioneer Octopus Energy – in the specification and supply of bulk gas transport modules carrying green hydrogen across the U.K.
- The financial terms were not disclosed.
- Luxfer Gas Cylinders is a manufacturer of high-pressure composite and aluminum cylinders worldwide. The 40ft long units designed by Luxfer, Multiple Element Gas Containers (MEGC), can transport 1.1 tonnes of hydrogen from the electrolyzer plant to the point of use, which will be deployed from mid-2022.
- Work to deliver the systems will be led from Luxfer's U.K. manufacturing campus in Nottingham.
- Price action: LXFR shares closed lower by 5.17% at $19.80 on Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.