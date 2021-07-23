 Skip to main content

Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage On ironSource With Buy Rating, Sees 22% Upside
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2021 7:47am   Comments
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Ng initiated coverage on ironSource Ltd (NYSE: IS) with a Buy rating and $11 price target implying a 21.82% upside.
  • ironSource is a mobile advertising network and business platform for app publishers and telecom operators that should deliver strong revenue growth, Ng noted. 
  • He expects the company to benefit from growth in the mobile app market and new product innovation in user acquisition.
  • Price action: IS shares traded higher by 1.57% at $9.03 in the premarket session on the last check Friday. 

Latest Ratings for IS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021Goldman SachsInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Jul 2021BairdInitiates Coverage OnOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for IS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Tech Media

