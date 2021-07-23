Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage On ironSource With Buy Rating, Sees 22% Upside
- Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Ng initiated coverage on ironSource Ltd (NYSE: IS) with a Buy rating and $11 price target implying a 21.82% upside.
- ironSource is a mobile advertising network and business platform for app publishers and telecom operators that should deliver strong revenue growth, Ng noted.
- He expects the company to benefit from growth in the mobile app market and new product innovation in user acquisition.
- Price action: IS shares traded higher by 1.57% at $9.03 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for IS
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2021
|Goldman Sachs
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Jul 2021
|Baird
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for IS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Tech Media