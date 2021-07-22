AeroVironment Secures Orders Totaling $15.9M For Puma 3 AE, Raven Unmanned Aircraft System
- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) received two firm-fixed-price orders totaling ~$15.94 million from the United States Air Force.
- The orders encompass the procurement of Puma 3 AE crewless aircraft systems (UAS) and spare packages, delivered on April 30, 2021, and Raven UAS spares packages with delivery anticipated by November 2021.
- The AeroVironment Puma 3 AE UAS is designed for land and maritime operations. The Raven system is designed for rapid deployment and high mobility for operations requiring low-altitude intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. Both Raven and Puma 3 AE UAS can be operated using Crysalis.
- AeroVironment's family of tactical UAS allows customers to use the same ground control station and software for multiple UAS for added simplicity and efficiency.
- Price action: AVAV shares are trading lower by 1.56% at $96.69 on the last check Thursday.
