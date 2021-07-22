NV5 Bags $5M Building Systems Engineering Contract From Hong Kong Hospital Authority
- NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ: NVEE) has been selected by the Hospital Authority of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region for a $5 million contract to provide Building Services Term Consultancy Engineering Services.
- NV5 will provide mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and fire protection (MEP-FP) engineering services for all six hospitals and the general outpatient centers located in the Hong Kong Island West Region.
- NV5 has been awarded this contract for the second consecutive term and will run through 2026.
- Price action: NVEE shares are trading lower by 3.39% at $92.06 on the last check Thursday.
