Parsons Wins $26M Task Order To Enhance United States Air Force All-Domain Operations

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 2:31pm   Comments
Parsons Wins $26M Task Order To Enhance United States Air Force All-Domain Operations
  • Parsons Corp (NYSE: PSN) has secured a task order award worth $26 million on the Global Application Research, Development, Engineering, and Maintenance (GARDEM) IDIQ contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory.
  • It has a one-year base period with three option years. It will support functional and technical requirements on the GARDEM software baselines for U.S. Air Force and other Department of Defense and Intelligence Community customers. 
  • Parsons will perform functional onsite training, demonstrations, enhancements, modifications, integration, testing, deployments, and maintenance of technologies.
  • GARDEM is a $427 million contract ceiling vehicle with a mission to create and implement updated software baselines.
  • Price action: PSN shares traded lower by 0.81% at $39.11 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

