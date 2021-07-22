 Skip to main content

Energy Recovery Bags Project Awards Worth $6M In Asia

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 2:26pm   Comments
  • Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) has received contract awards totaling over $6 million for its PX Pressure Exchanger (PX) energy recovery devices, and related equipment and services to multiple seawaters reverse osmosis desalination facilities in Asia.
  • Energy Recovery estimates that the PXs supplied to these facilities will prevent more than 126,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year.
  • Post the completion of the contracts, Energy Recovery to support the production of over 118 million cubic meters of freshwater per year.
  • These orders are scheduled to be fulfilled by the end of Q3 2021.
  • Price action: ERII shares trading lower by 0.91% at $20.61 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap

