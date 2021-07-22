Energy Recovery Bags Project Awards Worth $6M In Asia
- Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) has received contract awards totaling over $6 million for its PX Pressure Exchanger (PX) energy recovery devices, and related equipment and services to multiple seawaters reverse osmosis desalination facilities in Asia.
- Energy Recovery estimates that the PXs supplied to these facilities will prevent more than 126,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year.
- Post the completion of the contracts, Energy Recovery to support the production of over 118 million cubic meters of freshwater per year.
- These orders are scheduled to be fulfilled by the end of Q3 2021.
- Price action: ERII shares trading lower by 0.91% at $20.61 on the last check Thursday.
