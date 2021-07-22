 Skip to main content

3 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 7:31pm   Comments
When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
 

Facebook

The Trade: Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg acquired a total of 62,300 shares and disposed a total of 77,300 shares at an average price of $339.98. The insider received $26,280,526.26 as a result of the transaction.

What's Happening: Facebook is scheduled to report second-quarter earnings on July 28, 2021. The company’s stock gained around 3% during the previous month.

What Facebook Does: Facebook is the world's largest online social network, with 2.5 billion monthly active users.
 

Tesla

The Trade: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn disposed a total of 1,250 shares at an average price of $629.73. The insider received $787,162.50 as a result of the sale.

What's Happening: Tesla is all set to release quarterly earnings on July 26, 2021. Tesla’s shares dropped around 1% during the previous five days.

What Tesla Does: Tesla is an electric-vehicle company with a market capitalization of over $625 billion.
 

UnitedHealth Group

The Trade: UnitedHealth Group Inc's (NYSE: UNH) director Richard T Burke sold a total of 8,000 shares at an average price of $414.31. The insider received $3,314,440.00 from selling those shares.

What's Happening: The company, last week, reported stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings. UnitedHealth shares fell over 1% during the prior five days.

What UnitedHealth Does: UnitedHealth Group is the largest private health insurance provider in the United States.

 

