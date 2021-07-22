 Skip to main content

Cuentas To Launch WaveMax's SharedWiFI6 Patented Technology In 1,000 US Locations
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 9:12am   Comments
  • Fintech provider Cuentas Inc (NASDAQ: CUENinked an agreement to launch WaveMax's SharedWiFI6 patented technology (Wavemax Patent) in 1,000 locations. 
  • The parties will install advanced WiFi6 Access Points and Small Cells in these 1,000 "Bodega Stores" in a 50/50 joint venture.
  • The rollout will begin in the New York City Metropolitan Area with 500 Locations in NYC, 330 locations in New Jersey, and 170 locations in Connecticut. 
  • They will become Cuentas premium locations near public train stations and mass transit hubs and offer all its products and services on secure networks.
  • The agreement also includes plans to roll out the service in other areas throughout the U.S.
  • Price action: CUEN shares traded higher by 22.6% at $4.365 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Tech

