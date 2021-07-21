 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Power Solutions Ink Additional $25M Shareholder Loan Agreement With Weichai America

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 3:44pm   Comments
Share:
Power Solutions Ink Additional $25M Shareholder Loan Agreement With Weichai America
  • Power Solutions International Inc (OTC: PSIX) entered into an additional shareholder's loan agreement with its majority stockholder, Weichai America Corp., dated July 14, 2021.
  • The Shareholder's Loan Agreement, which matures on May 20, 2022, provides access to up to $25 million of credit at the discretion of Weichai to supplement the company's working capital, with interest at the applicable rate of LIBOR + 4.50% per annum. 
  • As of July 15, 2021, PSI has borrowed $15 million under the Shareholder's Loan Agreement.
  • Price action: PSIX shares are trading higher by 5.71% at $7.40 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PSIX)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Financing

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com