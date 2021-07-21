 Skip to main content

Synnex Adds Proofpoint To Drive Security Networking Portfolio
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 1:51pm   Comments
  • Distribution, systems design, and integration services provider Synnex Corp (NYSE: SNXexpanded its networking and security portfolio with Proofpoint Inc's (NASDAQ: PFPT) products and services, a cybersecurity and compliance company.  
  • The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • Proofpoint's addition will help Synnex keep customers safe from cyber threats.
  • The agreement enhances Synnex's cybersecurity and compliance solutions to protect people on every channel, including email, web, cloud, social media, and mobile messaging. 
  • Synnex held $1.7 billion in cash and equivalents as of May. 31.
  • Price action: SNX shares traded higher by 1.79% at $115.3 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

