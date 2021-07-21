Embraer Delivers 34 Jets In Q2, Backlog Increased By 12% Q/Q
- Embraer SA (NYSE: ERJ) delivered 14 commercial aircraft and 20 executive jets (12 light and eight large), bringing the total to 34 in Q2.
- The company's order backlog as of June 30, 2021, totaled $15.9 billion, increasing 12% compared to Q1-end. The backlog includes the 30 E195-E2 aircraft firm orders from Canada's Porter Airlines.
- Embraer completed the first conversion of a Legacy 450 to a Praetor 500 jet in Brazil, which was delivered to an undisclosed customer.
- During Q2, Helvetic Airways received the first of four new E195-E2 aircraft. Helvetic ordered 12 E-Jets E2s to support its fleet renewal initiative: eight E190-E2s and four E195-E2s. The airline also holds purchase rights for an additional 12 aircraft.
- Price Action: ERJ shares are trading higher by 4.09% at $14.50 on the last check Wednesday.
