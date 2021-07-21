Australia's Brisbane To Host 2032 Summer Olympics

Brisbane, the capital city of the Australian state of Queensland, was selected to host the 2032 Summer Olympics by the International Olympic Committee.

G’Day, Mate! The selection did not come as a surprise, as the executive board fast-tracked Brisbane as the “preferred candidate city” in February without formal opposition. The final approval came in a 72-5 vote by the IOC, with three abstentions.

The Brisbane Cricket Ground, known locally as The Gabba, will host the opening and closing ceremonies and will be refurbished to accommodate the track and field events.

“There is no greater moment for a city than to have the opportunity to host the world’s biggest sporting event,” said Adrian Schrinner, Brisbane’s lord mayor. “For a midsized city like Brisbane, with bold ambitions, today is the proudest moment you can imagine. This is a game changer for the Olympic movement and our city and our state. We will not let you down.”

See Also: Tokyo Olympics Chief Doesn't Rule Out 11th Hour Cancellation Of Games

Rings Around The World: Brisbane marks the third time the Olympics will be held in Australia, following the 1956 games in Melbourne and the 2000 games in Sydney.

Ahead of Brisbane’s hosting, Paris will accommodate the 2024 Olympics and Los Angeles is home to the 2028 event. For the Winter Olympics, Beijing is hosting the 2022 event in February while the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo will share the 2026 happening.

The next vacancy for an Olympiad is the 2030 Winter Olympics, which will be decided upon at the next IOC Session scheduled for Mumbai, India, in 2023.

The Tokyo Olympics will have its opening ceremony on Friday, one year after it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo: Australian and Aboriginal flags, photographed by Jochen Bullerjahn / Flickr Creative Commons.