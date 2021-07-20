 Skip to main content

Rockwell Automation, Kezzler Combine Expertise To Offer Cloud-Based Industrial Traceability Solutions

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 3:08pm   Comments
Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) has partnered with Kezzler AS, a cloud-based product digitization and traceability platform, to provide cloud-based supply chain solutions that focus on product traceability.

  • Rockwell's supply chain capabilities combined with Kezzler's traceability technologies help connect suppliers, manufacturing, logistics, and consumers into one real-time traceability platform. 
  • For example, Rockwell and Kezzler can provide the data needed for manufacturers to aggregate the total environmental footprint per manufactured product. 
  • Rockwell anticipates integrating the cloud-native factory floor track-and-trace capabilities of Plex with the end-to-end capabilities of Kezzler, providing supply chain visibility and management capabilities that are both broad in scope and deep in functionality.
  • Price action: ROK shares are trading higher by 1.92% at $295.82 on the last check Tuesday.

