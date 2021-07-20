 Skip to main content

Foresight's Eye-Net Plans Pilot Project With Multinational Japanese Company

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 1:59pm   Comments
  • Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd's (NASDAQ: FRSX) wholly-owned subsidiary, Eye-Net Mobile Ltdhas joined a pilot project with the IT subsidiary of a multi-billion dollar multinational Japanese company.
  • The project will test Eye-Net Protect cellular-based vehicle-to-everything (V2X) accident prevention solution.
  • The pilot project will evaluate Eye-Net's solution for possible integration as an application layer into the Japanese company's car-to-everything (C2X) platform to create safer driving environments.
  • It will enable the Japanese company to expand its communication capabilities to include more vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers.
  • Eye-Net Mobile expects this current pilot project to open up new collaboration opportunities in the cellular-V2X market.
  • Price action: FRSX shares are trading higher by 3.92% at $3.43 on the last check Tuesday.

