Foresight's Eye-Net Plans Pilot Project With Multinational Japanese Company
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd's (NASDAQ: FRSX) wholly-owned subsidiary, Eye-Net Mobile Ltd, has joined a pilot project with the IT subsidiary of a multi-billion dollar multinational Japanese company.
- The project will test Eye-Net Protect cellular-based vehicle-to-everything (V2X) accident prevention solution.
- The pilot project will evaluate Eye-Net's solution for possible integration as an application layer into the Japanese company's car-to-everything (C2X) platform to create safer driving environments.
- It will enable the Japanese company to expand its communication capabilities to include more vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers.
- Eye-Net Mobile expects this current pilot project to open up new collaboration opportunities in the cellular-V2X market.
- Price action: FRSX shares are trading higher by 3.92% at $3.43 on the last check Tuesday.
