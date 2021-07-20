 Skip to main content

Pizza Inn Signs Multi-Unit Franchise Agreement To Expand In North Texas

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 1:45pm   Comments
  • Rave Restaurant Group Inc's (NASDAQ: RAVE) subsidiary Pizza Inn has signed a multi-unit development agreement with Franchisees Charlie and Jeannie Clark.
  • Under the agreement, four new Pizza Inn stores are planned in North Texas, with the first expected to open its doors in Sherman, Texas, in the fall of 2021.
  • "RAVE is proud to partner with Franchisees like Charlie and Jeannie who have strong operations and are committed to excellence," said RAVE Restaurant's Chief Operations Officer Mike Burns.
  • Price action: RAVE shares are trading higher by 3.17% at $1.30 on the last check Tuesday.

