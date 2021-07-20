Pizza Inn Signs Multi-Unit Franchise Agreement To Expand In North Texas
- Rave Restaurant Group Inc's (NASDAQ: RAVE) subsidiary Pizza Inn has signed a multi-unit development agreement with Franchisees Charlie and Jeannie Clark.
- Under the agreement, four new Pizza Inn stores are planned in North Texas, with the first expected to open its doors in Sherman, Texas, in the fall of 2021.
- "RAVE is proud to partner with Franchisees like Charlie and Jeannie who have strong operations and are committed to excellence," said RAVE Restaurant's Chief Operations Officer Mike Burns.
- Price action: RAVE shares are trading higher by 3.17% at $1.30 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks