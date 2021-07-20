 Skip to main content

Tecogen Inks 25 Long-Term Service Contracts With Residential Complex In Toronto

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 3:06pm   Comments
  • Tecogen Inc (OTC: TGEN) signs 25 long-term maintenance services contracts with the management of a large residential complex in Toronto, Ontario.
  • The 20-year contracts provide for the maintenance of 31 InVerde e+ cogeneration systems and ancillary components.
  • Each InVerde system will provide electricity and hot water for residential buildings.
  • Tecogen will service the systems out of its Ontario service center, established in March 2020.
  • "These units are expected to run with over 93% uptime, which maximizes the savings for our customer as well as our service revenues which are billed per run hour," commented Benjamin Locke, Tecogen's CEO.
  • Price action: TGEN shares are trading higher by 10.5% at $2.005 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts

