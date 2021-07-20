 Skip to main content

Tripadvisor Adds Four New Connectivity Partners

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 1:37pm   Comments
  • Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) has announced four new connectivity partnerships with hotel technology providers SiteMinder, Roiback, Derbysoft, and WebHotelier.
  • The agreement will enable thousands of hotels to participate in Tripadvisor Plus for the first time.
  • Tripadvisor Plus is a new annual subscription that offers members endless travel savings, perks, and VIP services.
  • Participating properties will receive enhanced visibility and special badging on Tripadvisor to attract Tripadvisor Plus members.
  • "Since we launched Tripadvisor Plus earlier this year, we've heard from hoteliers who were very eager to join the program but weren't able to do so easily based on the connectivity solutions we had in place while the program was in beta. Working directly with some of the biggest connectivity partners in the world will fix that for thousands of hotels," said VP Daniel Mitchell.
  • Price action: TRIP shares are trading higher by 3.97% at $35.63 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews

