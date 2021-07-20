 Skip to main content

Green Globe Partners With Pelican Group To Rollout Hempboxes Nationwide

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 2:49pm   Comments
  • Green Globe International Inc (OTC: GGII) entered into a strategic agreement with The Pelican Group, a vending and amusement management company, to lead the rollout of HempBox automated vending machines that sell CBD, CBG, and hemp cigarettes.
  • The Pelican Group will help facilitate the rollout of approximately 600 HempBox machines across its nationwide network of retail locations and provide all fulfillment, distribution, and servicing needs.
  • Green Globe expects HempBox machines to further bolster its financial performance by creating a new revenue channel with a highly scalable and passive income stream beginning in the current fiscal quarter.
  • HempBox machines feature advanced robotics, WIFI network capability, touchscreen interfaces, and cashless payment options.
  • Price action: GGII shares are trading higher by 4.64% at $0.0101 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks

