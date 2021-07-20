Green Globe Partners With Pelican Group To Rollout Hempboxes Nationwide
- Green Globe International Inc (OTC: GGII) entered into a strategic agreement with The Pelican Group, a vending and amusement management company, to lead the rollout of HempBox automated vending machines that sell CBD, CBG, and hemp cigarettes.
- The Pelican Group will help facilitate the rollout of approximately 600 HempBox machines across its nationwide network of retail locations and provide all fulfillment, distribution, and servicing needs.
- Green Globe expects HempBox machines to further bolster its financial performance by creating a new revenue channel with a highly scalable and passive income stream beginning in the current fiscal quarter.
- HempBox machines feature advanced robotics, WIFI network capability, touchscreen interfaces, and cashless payment options.
- Price action: GGII shares are trading higher by 4.64% at $0.0101 on the last check Tuesday.
