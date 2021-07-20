Carnival Expects To Operate 75% Of Fleet Capacity By 2021-End
- Cruise company Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) expects to resume guest cruise operations with 65% of total fleet capacity by the end of 2021 across eight of its cruise line brands.
- The company also announced plans for its entire fleet to return to service by the end of 2021, further increasing its total operating capacity to nearly 75%.
- Eight of the company's nine brands have announced plans to resume guest operations on 54 ships to date through the end of 2021.
- In addition to those ships, Carnival Cruise Line's intent to return to full fleet service in 2021 will add nine vessels, totaling 63 ships to date that are expected to resume guest operations this year.
- Price action: CCL shares are trading higher by 5.78% at $20.86 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.