Baird Downgrades Velodyne Lidar To Neutral; Reduced Price Target Implies Over 15% Upside
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 7:08am   Comments
Baird Downgrades Velodyne Lidar To Neutral; Reduced Price Target Implies Over 15% Upside
  • Baird analyst Tristan Gerra has downgraded Velodyne Lidar Inc (NASDAQ: VLDR) to Neutral from Outperform with a price target of $10, down from $18, implying a 15.34% upside.
  • The CEO departure casts further uncertainly in the company's outlook after design win losses earlier in the year and a high-profile board/founder fight, Gerra noted.
  • Additionally, volume opportunities for lidars in the automotive space have transitioned from robotaxis to highway safety features, which requires different lidar technologies and where Velodyne is not currently well-positioned.
  • Price action: VLDR shares traded higher by 0.23% at $8.69 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for VLDR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021BairdDowngradesOutperformNeutral
May 2021NeedhamMaintainsBuy
Apr 2021B of A SecuritiesInitiates Coverage OnUnderperform

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Downgrades Price Target Small Cap Analyst Ratings Tech Media

