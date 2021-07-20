Baird Downgrades Velodyne Lidar To Neutral; Reduced Price Target Implies Over 15% Upside
- Baird analyst Tristan Gerra has downgraded Velodyne Lidar Inc (NASDAQ: VLDR) to Neutral from Outperform with a price target of $10, down from $18, implying a 15.34% upside.
- The CEO departure casts further uncertainly in the company's outlook after design win losses earlier in the year and a high-profile board/founder fight, Gerra noted.
- Additionally, volume opportunities for lidars in the automotive space have transitioned from robotaxis to highway safety features, which requires different lidar technologies and where Velodyne is not currently well-positioned.
- Price action: VLDR shares traded higher by 0.23% at $8.69 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for VLDR
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2021
|Baird
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Neutral
|May 2021
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|Apr 2021
|B of A Securities
|Initiates Coverage On
|Underperform
View More Analyst Ratings for VLDR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
