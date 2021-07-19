CNN To Introduce Streaming Service In 2022: Bloomberg
- AT&T Inc's (NYSE: T) WarnerMedia owned cable news channel CNN aims to launch its streaming service in 2022, Bloomberg reports.
- The service touted as CNN+ will begin from Q1 of 2022 and run 8 - 12 hours of live, daily programming and longer-form documentary-style shows.
- Subscribers will be able to connect directly with anchors and experts in real-time conversations.
- The company is on a hiring and program development spree.
- CNN+ will provide a new, addictive experience that complements the core CNN networks and online platforms.
- Price action: T shares traded lower by 2.81% at $27.55 on the last check Monday.
Posted-In: Bloomberg Briefs cnnNews Tech Media