Splash Beverage Sees 310% Surge In Q3 Revenue
- Splash Beverage Group Inc (NYSE: SBEV) has announced a revenue outlook for Q3, Q4, and FY21.
- Splash expects Q3 revenue of $4.14 million, up 34% sequentially and 310% growth year-on-year.
- The company anticipates Q4 sales to reach $5.78 million, showing a sequential quarterly increase of 39% and a Y/Y increase of 366%.
- The revenue guidance for FY21 is $15.97 million, a 436% rise Y/Y.
- “We are particularly encouraged by the current 71% increase in Pulpoloco sales compared to last year, as well as significant growth and positive consumer response to Copa Di Vino, TapouT hydrating sports drink, and flavored SALT 100% agave tequila brands,” said the company’s President & CMO William Meissner.
- Cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2021, totaled $1.23 million.
- Price action: SBEV shares are trading lower by 2.91% at $2.835 on the last check Monday.
