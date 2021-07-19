 Skip to main content

5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 10:25am   Comments
What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the communication services sector:

  1. Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) - P/E: 6.38
  2. Loral Space (NASDAQ:LORL) - P/E: 4.27
  3. Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ) - P/E: 5.95
  4. Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) - P/E: 7.19
  5. Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) - P/E: 9.9

Most recently, Thryv Holdings reported earnings per share at 1.07, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 3.31. Thryv Holdings does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Loral Space's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.98, whereas in Q4, they were at 2.87. Loral Space does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Scienjoy Holding has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.35, which has increased by 29.63% compared to Q4, which was 0.27. Scienjoy Holding does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Boston Omaha has reported Q1 earnings per share at 3.09, which has increased by 323.29% compared to Q4, which was 0.73. Boston Omaha does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Fox saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.16 in Q2 to 0.88 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.46%, which has decreased by 0.29% from last quarter's yield of 1.75%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

