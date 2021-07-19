5 Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the healthcare sector:

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) - P/E: 8.52 SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) - P/E: 7.35 AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) - P/E: 2.09 SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) - P/E: 6.39 Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) - P/E: 6.12

Most recently, Cooper Companies reported earnings per share at 3.38, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 3.17. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.01%, which has decreased by 0.01% from last quarter's yield of 0.02%.

SIGA Technologies saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.26 in Q4 to -0.02 now. SIGA Technologies does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, AIkido Pharma experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was -0.01 in Q4 and is now -0.07. AIkido Pharma does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

SINTX Technologies saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.04 in Q4 to -0.11 now. SINTX Technologies does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Endo International experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.75 in Q4 and is now 0.73. Endo International does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.