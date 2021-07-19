 Skip to main content

Aehr Bags $10.8M Order From Chief Silicon Carbide Test And Burn-In Customer
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 9:22am   Comments
  • Semiconductor equipment supplier Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) won a $10.8 million single purchase order from its lead silicon carbide test and burn-in customer for multiple FOX-XP systems and complete sets of WaferPak Contactors to meet their increased production capacity needs. 
  • This customer is a leading Fortune 500 supplier of semiconductor devices with a significant customer base in the automotive semiconductor market. These FOX systems and WaferPaks are likely to ship within the next six months.
  • The follow-on orders for additional FOX-XP systems and WaferPaks reflect electric vehicle semiconductor test and burn-in demand. 
  • Price action: AEHR shares traded higher by 42.9% at $4.86 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Tech Media

