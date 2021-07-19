 Skip to main content

MIND Technology Scoops $4.1M Worth Orders For Seamap Division
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 9:11am   Comments
  • MIND Technology, Inc's (NASDAQ: MIND) Seamap unit won new orders totaling $4.1 million for source controller and GNSS positioning systems. 
  • Deliveries of the related products will likely occur in the Q3 and Q4 of the current fiscal year.
  • MIND added the orders to its backlog as demand in the marine exploration market remained buoyant, particularly for its marine source controller systems, MIND Co-CEO Guy Malden said.
  • Price action: MIND shares traded higher by 5.15% at $2.04 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

