MIND Technology Scoops $4.1M Worth Orders For Seamap Division
- MIND Technology, Inc's (NASDAQ: MIND) Seamap unit won new orders totaling $4.1 million for source controller and GNSS positioning systems.
- Deliveries of the related products will likely occur in the Q3 and Q4 of the current fiscal year.
- MIND added the orders to its backlog as demand in the marine exploration market remained buoyant, particularly for its marine source controller systems, MIND Co-CEO Guy Malden said.
- Price action: MIND shares traded higher by 5.15% at $2.04 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
