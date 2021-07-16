Why Byrna Technologies Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Byrna Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BYRN) shares are trading significantly higher Friday after the company priced an upsized offering.

Byrna Technologies announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 2.5 million shares at a price of $2 per share. The offering will result in total gross proceeds of approximately $52.5 million.

The offering was upsized from the previously announced offering of 2.25 million shares. The non-lethal personal security solutions company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Price Action: Byrna Technologies has traded as high as $27.27 and as low as $1.18 over a 52-week period. It is up 75.17% year-to-date.

At last check Friday, the stock was up 13% at $25.45.