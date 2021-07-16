Tractor Supply Partners With Professional Bull Riders
- Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ: TSCO) has signed a multi-year agreement to be the official "Life Out Here" partner for Professional Bull Riders (PBR).
- The agreement features national branding and advertising, local store activations, and more.
- The PBR broadcast desk on CBS Corp’s (NASDAQ: VIAC) CBS will transform from a set within the arena to a Tractor Supply-branded, open-air broadcast booth.
- Tractor Supply will have a flagship presence at the league's prime U.S. tours — the PBR Unleash The Beast tour and PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour.
- Tractor Supply will also be a key partner at the PBR Global Cup five-country tournament considered the "Olympics" of bull riding.
- "We are very excited about our partnership with PBR and the potential it also brings to attract new customers to Tractor Supply while bringing more PBR action to our local communities," said SVP Marketing Christi Korzekwa.
- Price action: TSCO shares are trading higher by 1.32% at $191.39 on the last check Friday.
