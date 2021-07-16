 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tractor Supply Partners With Professional Bull Riders

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2021 12:31pm   Comments
Share:
Tractor Supply Partners With Professional Bull Riders
  • Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ: TSCOhas signed a multi-year agreement to be the official "Life Out Here" partner for Professional Bull Riders (PBR).
  • The agreement features national branding and advertising, local store activations, and more.
  • The PBR broadcast desk on CBS Corp’s (NASDAQ: VIAC) CBS will transform from a set within the arena to a Tractor Supply-branded, open-air broadcast booth.
  • Tractor Supply will have a flagship presence at the league's prime U.S. tours — the PBR Unleash The Beast tour and PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour.
  • Tractor Supply will also be a key partner at the PBR Global Cup five-country tournament considered the "Olympics" of bull riding.
  • "We are very excited about our partnership with PBR and the potential it also brings to attract new customers to Tractor Supply while bringing more PBR action to our local communities," said SVP Marketing Christi Korzekwa.
  • Price action: TSCO shares are trading higher by 1.32% at $191.39 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSCO)

Earnings Outlook For Tractor Supply
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Analyst Ratings For Tractor Supply
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com