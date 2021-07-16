 Skip to main content

Arcimoto Joins Pilot Program With Tennessee Clean Fuels, Drive Electric Tennessee To Test Electric Vehicles

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2021 11:32am   Comments
Arcimoto Joins Pilot Program With Tennessee Clean Fuels, Drive Electric Tennessee To Test Electric Vehicles
  • Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ: FUV) entered a joint pilot program with Tennessee Clean Fuels and Drive Electric Tennessee for testing electric vehicles.
  • Arcimoto FUV and Deliverator models will be put to the test in key cities across the state to enhance electric transportation in Tennessee.
  • During the 30-day pilot program beginning on August 16, Arcimoto vehicles will be tested by state and local governments in key cities including Memphis, Nashville, Knoxville, and Chattanooga.
  • Tennessee Clean Fuels and Drive Electric Tennessee consortium's goal is to increase EV adoption in Tennessee from approximately 13,800 EV in June 2021 to 200,000 vehicles by 2028.
  • Price action: FUV shares are trading lower by 2.79% at $13.57 on the last check Friday.

