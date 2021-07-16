Arcimoto Joins Pilot Program With Tennessee Clean Fuels, Drive Electric Tennessee To Test Electric Vehicles
- Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ: FUV) entered a joint pilot program with Tennessee Clean Fuels and Drive Electric Tennessee for testing electric vehicles.
- Arcimoto FUV and Deliverator models will be put to the test in key cities across the state to enhance electric transportation in Tennessee.
- During the 30-day pilot program beginning on August 16, Arcimoto vehicles will be tested by state and local governments in key cities including Memphis, Nashville, Knoxville, and Chattanooga.
- Tennessee Clean Fuels and Drive Electric Tennessee consortium's goal is to increase EV adoption in Tennessee from approximately 13,800 EV in June 2021 to 200,000 vehicles by 2028.
- Price action: FUV shares are trading lower by 2.79% at $13.57 on the last check Friday.
